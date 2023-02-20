Arts & Entertainments

Ultimate DJ Evans to light up Unique Celebrity Nite

One of Nigeria’s finest Disc Jockeys, Akubudike Evans Okwuchukwu, otherwise known as Ultimate DJ Evans, will be honoured at this month’s edition of Unique Celebrity Nite on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Unique Celebrity Nite is a night of complete entertainment package where Nigeria’s finest talents from all walks of life are celebrated.

The all-night event will be held at the serene Unique Gentlemen’s Club, located at 37, Ogundana Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja Lagos.

The host, Mr Tony Ojo, said that the decision of celebrating Ultimate DJ Evans was not difficult, considering his immense contributions to the hospitality and entertainment sectors in recent years.

“As a young man, he has been very consistent and passionate with his job. Unique Celebrity Nite is designed to monthly celebrate people who are adding value to the society with their talent and resources. And it is a way of encouraging them to do more.

“Some of our media personality friends will also be celebrated on the same day. This is an exercise we have decided to be staging every last Wednesdays of the month,” Tony Ojo said.

Ultimate DJ Evans, a native of Imo State has gradually warmed himself to the heart of music lovers all over Nigeria as a professional DJ, and has performed at many high octane shows.

 

