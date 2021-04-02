Sports

Ultimate Football League debuts with 20 teams

Twenty teams will be participating in the maiden Ultimate Football League for under-20 players scheduled to start on June 2nd 2021. According to the coordinator of the league, Uchechuwu Chukwukeluba, the competition which is meant for teams under Ikeja Divisional Football Association will run for 10 months as matches will be played at Isheri Stadium, Ifako Mini Stadium and Agege Stadium. He said the competition will begin with a pre-season camping in May. “The competition is targeting young talents that abound within our locality especially the ones between 20 years and below. We want to get them involved in participating regularly so that they would be taken off the street. We want to give younger ones the avenue to exhibit their talents,” Chukwukeluba said. The winner will go home with the sum of N500,000, while the second placed team will go home with the sum of N300,000. The third placed team will be rewarded with the sum of N200,000, while the fourth team will go home with the cash prize of N100,000. “This is a league, so every participating team will have a participating fee. Teams that finished in fifth to 10th will have equal cash prize. Then from 10th to the 17th team will also get something, while the in the relegation zone will also get something too.

