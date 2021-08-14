Arts & Entertainments

Ultimate Love’s Iyke, Theresa call off engagement

Former Love Guests of love reality TV show, Ultimate Love, Iyke and Theresa, have called off their engagement. The former couple met and fell in love during the maiden season of the reality TV show. Theresa took to her Instagram page where she announced the end of their engagement.

“I’m sorry to all Iykeresa lovers and believers but we’ve decided to go our separate ways which is best for us. We hope you respect our decision as we forge ahead with our lives and careers,’’ she wrote. Iyke and Theresa got engaged in May. The former couple came second at the end of the reality TV show. They are the second couple from the show who have called off their engagement after Rosie and Kachi.

