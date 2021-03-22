News

Ultimatum to Yoruba: You’re Fulani slaves, OPC blasts Arewa Youth Assembly

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC), New Era, yesterday condemned Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) over its ultimatum issued against Yoruba living in the North to vacate the region, describing the group as ‘Fulani slaves.’

Speaking through its National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adesina Akinpelu, OPC described the statement by the northern youth as careless, saying that Hausa had never been enemies to Yoruba people irrespective of their differences.

Akinpelu said: “The statement credited to one Mohammed Salihu Danlami, Speaker, Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA), is uncalled for.

 

It is very unfortunate that some Hausa have refused to accept the reality that Fulani are the major problem bedeviling Nigeria as a nation. Fulani have virtually hijacked everything from us and even Hausa always play the second fiddle. Some myopic Hausa have even become slaves to these Fulani

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

