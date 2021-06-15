Ultra-processed foods in childhood linked to obesity

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said children as young as age seven who consume large amounts of ultraprocessed foods may experience steady weight gain into adulthood.

The results of the new study was published yesterdaybythe‘ JAMAPediatrics’. Ultra-processed foods are made primarily from substances extracted from foods, such as fats, starches and sugars, according to Harvard University Medical School.

These food products — such as frozen meals, soft drinks, fast food, candy and salty snacks — may also contain additives, including artificial colours and flavours, the school said.

These foods are the source of up to 60 per cent of calories consumed in the U.S., recent research estimates.

This weight gain caused many of them to meet the criteria for obesity, or being severely overweight, and placed them at increased risk for diabetes and heart disease, among other heart problems, the researchers said.

The people whose daily diets are about 70 per cent ultra-processed — which tend to be high-calorie and include a range of artificial ingredients — saw an average weight gain of about half a pound per year over a 10-year period, the data showed.

