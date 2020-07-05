News Top Stories

Umahi, aides test positive

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

 

  • Ipeazu tests negative

Chairman South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi has tested positive to the coronavirus (COVID – 19).

 

Some of his close aides also tested positive of the virus.

 

The governor made this known yesterday. Umahi disclosed that he and his close aides were not showing any symptom of the virus and that they have since isolated in line with NCDC protocols.

 

He directed his Deputy to take over the frontline coordination of the fight against the pandemic in order to protect the people of the state and urged them not to panic over the pandemic.

 

He appealed to the people to take the NCDC protocols more seriously.

 

Today, 4th July, my result and some of my close aides tests returned positive for COVID-19.

 

“My deputy takes over the frontline coordination of our determined fight against this pandemic to protect our people. “However, there are no regrets and nothing is to be feared as our people will not be abandoned at a trying period like now.

 

“I am working from home and all my meetings will be virtual. Soonest, we will all test negative and reunite. We bless the name of our God,” he said.

 

Meanwhile, Abia State government yesterday announced the recovery of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who had earlier tested positive to the corona virus.

 

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi, and obtained by the Sunday Telegraph, the Governor turned negative after the repeat test by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control proved him negative.

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bello: APC’ll win Edo, Ondo, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says Obaseki exit painful     K ogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has assured Nigerians that the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) would win the oncoming governorship elections in Edo, Ondo, Anambra and other states with staggered elections.     The Kogi State governor, who spoke with newsmen after a meeting with the Chief of […]
Feature Top Stories

Baby factory: Cleric arrested for drugging pregnant girls, selling babies

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

The General Overseer of Grate Mercy Deliverance Ministry, Pastor Maureen Martins, 45, has been arrested for drugging pregnant teenage girls, inducing them into labour and then selling their babies. Maureen, a mother of two, who is also a trained nurse, was arrested at her church, located at No. 3 Giwa Street, Rumuolumili area of Port […]
News

Senator Abiola Ajimobi was a man deeply loved by His creator-Senator Akanbi

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

  Since the passing away of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, former Governor of Oyo State, tributes has poured in from all over the country the latest being that of a fellow Senator, Adesoji Akanbi.     According to Akanbi, Ajimobi was a man deeply loved by His creator.     He said that the death of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: