Umahi, aides test positive

Ipeazu tests negative

Chairman South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi has tested positive to the coronavirus (COVID – 19).

Some of his close aides also tested positive of the virus.

The governor made this known yesterday. Umahi disclosed that he and his close aides were not showing any symptom of the virus and that they have since isolated in line with NCDC protocols.

He directed his Deputy to take over the frontline coordination of the fight against the pandemic in order to protect the people of the state and urged them not to panic over the pandemic.

He appealed to the people to take the NCDC protocols more seriously.

Today, 4th July, my result and some of my close aides tests returned positive for COVID-19.

“My deputy takes over the frontline coordination of our determined fight against this pandemic to protect our people. “However, there are no regrets and nothing is to be feared as our people will not be abandoned at a trying period like now.

“I am working from home and all my meetings will be virtual. Soonest, we will all test negative and reunite. We bless the name of our God,” he said.

Meanwhile, Abia State government yesterday announced the recovery of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu who had earlier tested positive to the corona virus.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi, and obtained by the Sunday Telegraph, the Governor turned negative after the repeat test by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control proved him negative.

Like this: Like Loading...