Umahi/Anyim feud: CAN sues for peace

Gov fires appointees from ex-SGF’s area

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Ebonyi State branch, on Wednesday called for ceasefire in the altercations between Governor Dave Umahi and former SecretarytotheGovernment of the Federation(SGF), Anyim Pius Anyim, following Umahi’s defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This is even as the Governor has sacked all the political appointees from Ivo, the local government of the Former Senate President and former SGF. CAN expressed worries that the disagreement could distract the Governor from giving attention to his ongoing developmental projects across the State.

Umahi andAnyim recentlyengagedthemselvesinwar of words over issues relating to the Governor’s defection. The CAN leadership led by its Chairman, Rev. Father Abraham Nwali, during its mediatory/courtesy visit to the Governor sued for peace, maintaining that everyone has the right to move or remain in any political party of his choice. Thebodynotedthatitwas too early to begin extreme politicking at this point when the people were desirous to see the completion of the International Airport, the Olympic size Stadium, among other ongoing projects across the State.

Nwali and the Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Monday Nkwoagu, who spoke for the group during the visit, enjoined the Governor to employ all wisdom and tact at his disposal to quell the brewing crises as there could be no development without peace. Nwali said: “ We need the peace; that peace is all that we are looking for. We are also going to seek your blessing to interface with the other group, also to plead for that peace. “As a father, you are the vanguard of peace, but continue to remind us, let us continue to live in peace. Let us live in peace.

“…Ebonyi State is a young growing state, and our case is not different. In Washington DC which I know, there is always a sweep between Democrats and Republicans. “There is always a movement depending on the signal of your political ideology. In Europe, there is a move from the left to the right.

“Our worry is the focus to finish especially, these three serious projects: the ring road, the airport and the stadium. We need the centre to finish them. Umahi while responding assured CAN that there was no crises in the state. He maintained that the fight against the State and its government by about 10 persons cannot override the solidarity of the majority of the stakeholders. According to him, the fight was not unusual, but a confirmation that he is a genuine governor. Umahi further maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari has favoured Ebonyi more than APC states before now.

