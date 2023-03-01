Umahi, APC petition INEC over National Assembly election results in Ebonyi

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state have petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over Saturday’s National Assembly election in the state. Out of the nine National Assembly positions in the state, APC was declared winner in six positions while LP, PDP and APGA were declared winners in three. Umahi, while addressing journalists in his office at Centenary City, Abakaliki, alleged that there were infractions in some polling units in the state and disclosed that he had petitioned INEC over the alleged irregularities. The state APC Chairman, Stanley Okoro Emegha, who also addressed journalists in Abakaliki, opined that the party will challenge the results of Ivo, Onicha Afikpo North and Ezza North local government areas where opposition parties were declared winners by INEC. On his part, the Director General of the APC Campaign Council in the state, Chief Austin Umahi, alleged that supporters of APC were harassed and intimidated in the local government areas.

