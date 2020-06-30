Metro & Crime

Umahi appoints three journalists board members in Ebonyi  

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, Monday constituted the board of the state radio and television stations – Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation (EBBC) with three practicing journalists in the state as members.

 

The journalists are: Benjamin Nworie (This Day), Felix Ukah (Daily Independent) and Obinna Ogbonnaya (Leadership).

Nworie is the Vice Chairman of the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) while Ukah is an ex-officio member.

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, the EBBC governing board will be  inaugurated on Wednesday, July 1 at a venue and time to be communicated later.

The statement said  Dr. Emmanuel Offor Okorie, who was dropped as Chief of Staff to the Governor, is to serve as  Chairman of the governing board while the Director-General of the Corporation, Engr. Timothy Nwachi is to serve as Secretary.

 

Sir Christopher Ajali, Mr. Sunny-B Akagu and Mr.  Daniel Ogbuzuru are other members of the board.

