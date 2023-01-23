Umahi approves Ebonyi Stadium for Atiku’s campaign

Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, has granted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) free use of the state’s stadium facility for its presidential campaign rally slated for January 26 in Abakaliki, the state capital. PDP had in a letter addressed to the governor, titled: “Notice of Presidential Rally of the People’s Democratic Party in Ebonyi State,” dated January 20, requested the use of the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, accepting to pay the prescribed fees in line with the operative Executive Order in the state. Umahi, who gave express approval of the stadium, waived the fees and directed the Acting Chairman of the State Board of Internal Revenue not to collect any fee from the party. He also directed the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development to grant the party unhindered access to the facility. He appealed to his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to move its campaign scheduled to hold in the facility same day to another venue in order to make space for the PDP. He also notified the state’s Commissioner of Police of the event, directing, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, that adequate security be made available to the party

