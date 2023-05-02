Umahi Approves N10, 000 Exit Package For Ebonyi Workers

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has approved an exit package of N10,000 for Ebonyi State workers. Umahi made the disclosure yesterday in Abakaliki at the 2023 workers’ day celebration with the theme: “Workers’ Rights and Socio-economic Justice.” Represented by his Deputy, Mr Kelechi Igwe, the governor said: “The exit package is also for local government workers, and that shall be added in their May salaries.

“My administration has made governmentworker friendliness possible. Our relationship with civil servants has been cordial. “In my eight years in office, we can say that we have created over 65,000 direct and indirect jobs for the people.

“We have created four more federal institutions David Umahi Federal University of Health Sciences, David Umahi Federal Teaching Hospital, Muhammadu Buhari International Airport and Isu College of Education.”