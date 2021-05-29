Umahi: Bandits using juju to attack, kill security agents in South East

…warns against further killings in Ebonyi

Chairman, South East Governors Forum and Governor of Ebonyi state, Dave Umahi yesterday said that those attacking and killing security agents in South East put on ‘juju’ (charm) in their operations. He said this was why anytime they confronted security agents, they killed them. Umahi spoke at Holy Ghost Secondary School, Abakaliki, the state capital during Ebonyi North Zonal School Sports Competition.

He urged council Chairmen in the state to apprehend any youth involved in banditry in the state, warning that security agents were ready to deal decisively with such youth. He noted that some people are boasting that they will attack the state and that if they try it again, it will be their end. He said “My Chairmen go and warn your youths, some people are boasting they will attack Ebonyi state.

If they try it again, it will be their end because the security agencies have their names, they have their locations, they have their relations. If they don’t love their relations, that’s what the security people said I should tell you, let them try to attack any part of Ebonyi state again, that’s what they said I should tell you. I have been holding security agencies from going after them; they know their houses, they know their fathers, they know their mothers. “Go and warn them.

It is senseless what the south east youths are doing, its senseless, it is stupidity. They continue to say it is mercenary, there is no mercenary. These are bandits that are killing and attack security agencies and no any other place is doing it other than south east. You are calling for agitation, what type of nonsense agitation are you talking about when you are killing security agencies? “People wear juju everywhere including tortoise from the neck. If they confront security agencies, they kill them and they have their juju, it is deceit. Let me make it very clear, if you go to Okija shrine to go and say you are taking anybody to the place, you will spend the rest of your life in prison. There is one we caught, he is languishing in our cell now.”

