Umahi charges Muslim community to contribute to Ebonyi development

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday admonished the Muslim community in the state to be resourceful and contribute to the peace and economic growth of the state. Umahi made the commendation in Abakaliki, when a delegation of the Muslim faithful in the state paid him an Eid-el-Kabir homage at the Government House. He said, “Muslims are gifted in commerce and agriculture, among other ventures and I pray for your prosperity in Ebonyi and beyond,” Umahi said. He also commended the group for shunning crime and urged them to continue to sustain the security and peace in the state. He charged the people to ensure orderliness and eschew acts that could infringe on the rights of other residents and a breach of the peace during the celebration. Umahi, represented by Dep. Gov. KelechiIgwe, saidthatpast celebrations in the state had been peaceful and urged them to sustain the legacy. He said: “You should remember those who have nothing to eat or drink during this celebration. Your orderly conduct can convert people to your religion, which professes peace, love and unity.
Related Articles
NSIP operates with solid, verifiable database: Kwara Focal Person
The Kwara State Focal Person for the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), Mrs. Bashirah AbdulRazaq Sanusi, has denied reports that the scheme has no records of beneficiaries of the popular Trader Moni. In a statement issued in Ilorin yesterday, the Focal Person described the report as false, and urged members of the public to disregard […]
Australia accelerates the pace of COVID-19 vaccination rollout
Australia on Monday begun accelerating the pace of COVID-19 inoculations after Canberra approved local manufacturing of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. Australia’s Minister for Health Greg Hunt said about 1,000 general practitioners will now be able to administer AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine. “It’s a signature day for Australia,” Hunt told reporters in Canberra. Anyone aged 70 and […]
PAP to sponsor education of exceptional students of BMU, says Dikio
The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Mlland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has promised that all exceptional students of Bayelsa Medical University will be empowered by PAP to further their studies in line with the comparative advantage of the Niger Delta region. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa when he led delegates of PAP to […]
