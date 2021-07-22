News

Umahi charges Muslim community to contribute to Ebonyi development

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday admonished the Muslim community in the state to be resourceful and contribute to the peace and economic growth of the state. Umahi made the commendation in Abakaliki, when a delegation of the Muslim faithful in the state paid him an Eid-el-Kabir homage at the Government House. He said, “Muslims are gifted in commerce and agriculture, among other ventures and I pray for your prosperity in Ebonyi and beyond,” Umahi said. He also commended the group for shunning crime and urged them to continue to sustain the security and peace in the state. He charged the people to ensure orderliness and eschew acts that could infringe on the rights of other residents and a breach of the peace during the celebration. Umahi, represented by Dep. Gov. KelechiIgwe, saidthatpast celebrations in the state had been peaceful and urged them to sustain the legacy. He said: “You should remember those who have nothing to eat or drink during this celebration. Your orderly conduct can convert people to your religion, which professes peace, love and unity.

