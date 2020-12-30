News

Umahi charges state EXCO members to remain loyal

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has advised members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) to continue to remain loyal to his administration and not indulge in any acts of betrayal, in spite of the circumstance.

 

Umahi gave the advice, yesterday, when the EXCO members, led by Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe, paid him a Christmas homage in his country home at Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area. He said that although “there is a Judas in every 12”, they should strive to imbibe the virtue of integrity and continue working together with him.

 

“When you are here and there, they will not take you seriously. People feel they can wake up and stab others at the back, forgetting that things do not work that way and people have different destinies.

 

“Count all those who betrayed us since 2015 and you will discover that they have never found their feet. “People want to attempt what others have done and succeeded but God has brought all of us to decide their fate,” the governor said.

 

He further urged them to remain firm and steadfast in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

 

According to him, APC provides a platform for the Igbo people to evaluate themselves properly. He directed the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to ensure that the former APC State Chairman got what other commissioners got for the Yuletide, in addition to the furniture allowance.

 

“He is presently the Commissioner for Inter- Governmental Affairs, which should make him work directly under the SSG and monitor all EXCO decisions for effective implementation,” he said.

 

Umahi promised that there would be massive infrastructure development in 2021, while 2022 would be devoted to empowerment programmes. In a speech, the deputy governor thanked the governor for his show of love and encouragement to them.

 

He promised that they would continue to remain  loyal and supportive to him. “This particular visit is unique because it is the first time since our participation in government that we are determining as a people to change the political gear.

 

“When you announced that it was time to move on, a lot of us were footdragging, wanting to make consultations but at the end, decided to move with you.

 

“I must confess that some of us didn’t like the APC, but decided to join it because of you, so we are declaring that you must contest the 2023 presidential election,” Igwe said. The EXCO members brought gift items, including 10 cows, 100 bags of 25kg of rice, amongst others, to the governor.

