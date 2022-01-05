News

Umahi commiserates with Kano govt, people over Tofa’s death

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday commiserated with the Government and People of Kano State over the death of their son, Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa, who died at 74 on Monday The governor said the late Tofa was a liberal democrat, who lived for his people and Nigerians in general.

He said in a condolence message he personally signed that; “We received with shock and deep sympathy, the sad news of the death of the former presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC), Bashir Othman Tofa, which sad event occurred on January 3, at the age of 74. Umahi said the late Tofa was a liberal statesman of broad political philosophy, whose political thought and aspiration was to have a nation of peace, equity and justice. He was an accomplished industrialist, who invested selflessly in humanity.

 

Our Reporters

