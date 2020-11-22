News

Umahi committing political suicide –Primate Ayodele

The founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has described the defection of the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a journey to end his own political career.

 

Speaking to journalists following Umahi’s recent dumping of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the celebrated Prophet said that Umahi had begun a journey that will lead to the end of his political career.

 

He explained that APC will crack soon, adding that the reason for Governor Umahi’s cross carpeting to APC would then be defeated and unachievable.

 

The Prophet also issued strong warnings to Governors, Aminu Tambuwal, Ben Ayade, and others against leaving the PDP for APC. Ayodele explained that if the governors cross over to the ruling party they would loose their political credibility.

 

His words: The governor of Ebonyi, David Umahi, has set out on a journey that will see the end of his political career. He will lose his political credence.

 

“Also, to the governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, the governor of Cross rivers State, Ben Ayade, and the Governor of Abia State. If they decamp to APC, They will lose their political grounds completely. “I foresee that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will crack and if the Governors cross to the party, their aim will never be achieved.”

