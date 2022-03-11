Umahi: ‘Court verdict’ll strengthen democracy

Former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government (SSG), Prof. Benard Odo, has said that the Abuja High Court judgement that ousted Governor Dave Umahi would “strengthen the democratic space in the country.” The court had removed Governor Umahi along with his Deputy, Dr. Eric Kelechi- Igwe, for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on whose platform they won the election in 2019, to the rival All Progressives Congress (APC). Also sacked by the Court were 17 lawmakers, who defected along with the governor and deputy governor.

