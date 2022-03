Umahi: ‘Court verdict’ll strengthen democracy

U.S. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick has died of injuries suffered during a riot led by supporters of President Donald Trump, the force said in a statement late on Thursday. Wednesday’s breach of the building was a stunning assault on American democracy at a time when Congress was certifying the victory of President-elect Joe […]

At least, 29 persons lost their lives in two separate auto crashes in Kogi and Edo states on Thursday. The Koji accident occurred along Ayingba-Ajaokuta road, killing 14 persons. Among the deceased were five children, three females, two males, eight women and one man, leaving nine survivors with various degrees of injuries. Similarly, the Edo […]

The Lagos State government yesterday called on the residents to ignore the viral videos in social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging violence. The government described the viral videos as tools of anarchists, whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known. In a […]

Former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government (SSG), Prof. Benard Odo, has said that the Abuja High Court judgement that ousted Governor Dave Umahi would “strengthen the democratic space in the country.” The court had removed Governor Umahi along with his Deputy, Dr. Eric Kelechi- Igwe, for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on whose platform they won the election in 2019, to the rival All Progressives Congress (APC). Also sacked by the Court were 17 lawmakers, who defected along with the governor and deputy governor.

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica