Umahi: Criminals have hijacked IPOB

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has said criminals have hijacked the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

He stated this in Abakaliki during the inauguration of Eze Charles Mkpuma as Chairman, South East Traditional Rulers Council. Umahi, who stressed the importance of traditional rulers in the South East , urged them to fight against the security problems ravaging the region.

 

The governor said: “Traditional institution is very important and it’s the bedrock of of Ndigbo, that’s why I’m overwhelmed with the unity and the love, oneness existing amongst the traditional rulers in South-East.

 

“Let me thank you for your sudden approach in handling insecurity in the South East, anybody that comes up now to say stay at home, no matter how IPOB goes on announcement to say no ‘we have suspended stay-at-home’ but we all know that IPOB has been hijacked by cultists and then very big criminals in society.

 

And that is why it is very important for those that said they are fighting for the emancipation, for the freedom of Igboland to take a deeper look at our situation today.

 

“Why are we still having killings in the South-East, is it still for the same agenda, or are there other things we do not know.

 

‘I know that leaders do not come up to speak in the South East because of fear of selective killings, but we know all these children, we know there father’s but our leaders in the church, our cultural leaders, your majesties can find a way to begin to talk to our people.

 

Is time for us to do everything to stop insecurity in the zone?

 

“My advice is that we should do more as leaders of South-East to know whether really those who said they are fighting for us are really fighting for us. There is nothing we cannot get in Nigeria through dialogue and understanding.”

