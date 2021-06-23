Umahi declares public holiday as commissioner dies in auto crash

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession, Mr. Fidelis Nweze (an engineer), yesterday lost his life, a few days after he was involved in a motor accident. Governor Dave Umahi yesterday announced Nweze’s death during the emergency State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki. He declared tomorrow a public holiday and a four-day mourning period in honour of the commissioner. The governor said the accident occurred on Eke Obinagu Road, Enugu State on Saturday when the deceased was travelling with his driver and his orderly.

He disclosed that the commission er’s car rammed into a truck, leading to the tragedy. Umahi said Nweze, who was commissioner for Works and Transport in his first administration, was taken to the National Hospital, Abuja, for medical attention and had successful surgeries but later had a crisis which led to his death yesterday morning.

The governor described Nweze’s death as shocking. Umahi said the late commissioner was the pillar of his administration and declared a public holiday in his honour today. Hr said: “I am so sad, he was the pillar of this administration from dawn to dusk. I am so sad, I feel so empty. I declare the whole of tomorrow public holiday; no market shall open in honour of Nweze and Engr. Uchechi Okah, no work in all the offices, no work in any of the project sites in Ebonyi State and our liaison offices in Abuja and Lagos. We are going to be mourning from tomorrow till the end of Saturday.” The late Nweze handled most of the projects in Umahi’s administration including the flyovers, roads, the ongoing international airport construction, the 199km ring road that was just flagged off by Umahi last month among others.

