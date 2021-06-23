Metro & Crime

Umahi declares public holiday as commissioner dies in auto crash

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Infrastructural Development for Concession, Mr. Fidelis Nweze (an engineer), yesterday lost his life, a few days after he was involved in a motor accident. Governor Dave Umahi yesterday announced Nweze’s death during the emergency State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki. He declared tomorrow a public holiday and a four-day mourning period in honour of the commissioner. The governor said the accident occurred on Eke Obinagu Road, Enugu State on Saturday when the deceased was travelling with his driver and his orderly.

He disclosed that the commission er’s car rammed into a truck, leading to the tragedy. Umahi said Nweze, who was commissioner for Works and Transport in his first administration, was taken to the National Hospital, Abuja, for medical attention and had successful surgeries but later had a crisis which led to his death yesterday morning.

The governor described Nweze’s death as shocking. Umahi said the late commissioner was the pillar of his administration and declared a public holiday in his honour today. Hr said: “I am so sad, he was the pillar of this administration from dawn to dusk. I am so sad, I feel so empty. I declare the whole of tomorrow public holiday; no market shall open in honour of Nweze and Engr. Uchechi Okah, no work in all the offices, no work in any of the project sites in Ebonyi State and our liaison offices in Abuja and Lagos. We are going to be mourning from tomorrow till the end of Saturday.” The late Nweze handled most of the projects in Umahi’s administration including the flyovers, roads, the ongoing international airport construction, the 199km ring road that was just flagged off by Umahi last month among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara: AbdulRazaq charges TIC Chairmen on security

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq has charged the State Transition Implementation Chairmen (TIC) to prioritise security of lives and property as well as unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) family in their various local governments. The governor gave the charge on Wednesday during an official visit by the Chairmen to his office in Ilorin, […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, abduct two in Katsina

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Bandits have killed one person and abducted two others when they invaded Kwaro village in Katsina State. However, the police have rescued two victims, Rabiu Sani and Musa Rabiu, abducted by the bandits. It was learnt that when the bandits invaded Kwaro village in the Durtsinma Local Government Area, they killed a man, Mohamed Auwal, […]
Metro & Crime

Why Amotekun has failed to curb crime in S’west – Traditional hunter

Posted on Author Reporter

Babatope Okeowo, Akure   Head of the traditional hunters in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Chief Lere Ijalade has blamed the inability of the Amotekun Corps in tackling kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the Southwest on the method by which they were recruited by respective state governments. Ijalade, who is the Akogbona of Akure, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica