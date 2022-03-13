Umahi, deputy’s sacking raises fresh legal crisis

UCHENNA INYA reports that Governor Dave Umahi, his Deputy and 17 House of Assembly members in the state have intensified efforts to remain in office after Abuja Federal High Court delivered judgment against them for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Last Tuesday, Chief David Umahi, his Deputy and 17 House of Assembly members in the state who had defected to the APC were shocked to their marrow when Justice Inyang Ekwo of Abuja Federal High Court declared their seats vacant. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had taken them to court for defecting from the party on which they were elected to the APC after faulting their actions.

This was a sequel to an Abakaliki High Court presided over by Justice Henry Njoku’s judgment in suit brought before it by Senator Sonni Ogbuoji of the APC who contested 2019 governorship election with Umahi asking the court to order Umahi to vacate office for him for defecting to the PDP, had ruled that there was nothing wrong with Umahi dumping PDP for the APC.

The court therefore, upheld Umahi’s defection to the APC but a week after the State High Court judgment, Justice Ekwo delivered its judgment on the suit filed by PDP challenging the defection of Umahi to the APC and ordered Umahi, his Deputy, and 17 lawmakers in the state to vacate offices immediately for defecting to the APC.

Justice Ekwo declared that having regard to Section 221 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, and the democratic system of governance operated in Nigeria, votes at the election and elections are won by political parties and not their candidates or the candidates sponsored at the election by the political parties.

The court held that the APC, “having scored only 81,703 votes at the said governorship election as against the majority lawful votes of 393, 343 votes scored by the Plaintiff, (the PDP), the Plaintiff, is bound to retain its votes throughout the duration of or tenure of office for which the election was held and the 2nd Defendant cannot appropriate the votes of the Plaintiff directly or indirectly”.

Apart from the order directing Umahi and his deputy to vacate their offices, the court, inter alia, also directed INEC to immediately receive from the PDP the names of its candidates to replace the Governor and his Deputy, and declare those names submitted by the PDP, as the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State.

The court held that it was wrong for Umahi, his Deputy, to defect to another party when there was no crisis in their former party. Umahi, while addressing a crowd in Abakaliki during a solidarity rally a day after the judgment, said he had appealed the judgment of Justice Ekwo , and also filed a stay of execution on the judgment.

He disclosed that he has hired 18 SANs to challenge the judgment of the Abuja Federal High Court and expressed optimism that he will get justice in the end. He called on his supporters not to take laws into their hands and avoid making comments against the judiciary over the judgment.

“I don’t want you to go against the law. What people thought is for evil, it has promoted your Governor to the next level. I want to thank Nigerians; I want to thank Ebonyi people. I am just here to two things to you; one is to be very peaceful, number two is to tell you that we have still very serious confidence in the judiciary.

“The NBA Chairman published something and I spoke to the press and I said the Judge is biased but when we spoke this afternoon, we understood ourselves and I said that the Lawyers of PDP did the hatchet job, and I said that they were doing forum shopping and I am going to write the NBA to discipline them because you know, the Judge was misled.

“In the Bayelsa governorship election, APC won the election but because there was defective in the credentials of the Deputy, the Supreme Court in their wisdom saw that the votes cast in any election, belongs to the candidates and not the party but Lawyers knew about this but they misled the Judge.”

The PDP had submitted the names of the member representing Afikpo North/South Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Iduma Igariwey and former Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Chief Fred Udeogu as the Governor and Deputy Governor of the state respectively, following the order of the court that Umahi and his Deputy, Igwe should vacate office immediately.

But Umahi, his Deputy and the 17 Lawmakers are still holding sway in their offices, claiming that they have appealed the Justice Ekwo judgment and also filed stay of Execution The lawmakers at a press briefing in Abakaliki, noted that they will obey the judgment as law-abiding citizens and urged their supporters and their constituents to remain calm.

“We are law-abiding citizens so we will obey the law. We are dissatisfied with the court ruling which is why we have appealed the judgment. It is about two days ago we started hearing the rumor that a federal high court in Abuja declared our seats vacant on the ground that we defected from PDP to APC.

“I know the position of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. But I am not in a position to know how the judiciary interprets the law. I am not against that.

“We have filed an appeal and a stay of execution. Since the matter is in the court of law there is no need to say anything about it. Our position is that the law will take its position. We are begging our constituents to remain law-abiding”, they said. Igariwey had urged INEC to issue him certificate of return to them even as he thanked the PDP for the expeditious manner they have taken steps to give effect to the judgment of Justice Ekwo.

“This important first step was taken by the party when they submitted the names of Hon. Iduma Igariwey and Fred Udogu to INEC, as Governor and Deputy Governor-elect respectively, to replace Umahi and his deputy, in compliance with the order of court.

“While we acknowledge that INEC is in receipt of the communication from the National Chairman of the PDP, we call on INEC as a critical pillar of our constitutional democracy, to comply expeditiously with all the consequential orders of the court, particularly, by declaring the names submitted by the PDP as Governor and Deputy Governor.

This, the INEC is expected to do, by issuing Certificates of Return. “From the clear and unambiguous order made by Justice Ekwo, it is an incontrovertible fact that Governor Umahi ceased to be Governor of Ebonyi State on the 8th day of March 2022. Two days after this judgment, Chief Umahi and his deputy still paraded themselves as if they still occupied those offices.

“This is, to say the very least, contemptuous of the clear orders of a court of competent jurisdiction. We recognise the fact that former Governor Umahi has a right of appeal.

“However, until the entire appeal process is exhausted, and in the absence of any order staying the operation of Justice Ekwo’s judgment, Chief Umahi remains sacked, a former Governor, who should desist from any conduct that threatens the peace of Ebonyi State, or diminishes over constitutional democracy.

“In the eye of the law, therefore, I, Rt Hon. Iduma Enwo Igariwey and Chief Fred Udogu, are the recognized Governor and Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State, respectively, effective the 8th day of March 2022.”

He flayed the comments of Umahi in his official reaction to Justice Ekwo’s twin judgements, where he said “I am still the Governor of Ebonyi State” stating that it was true to “Umahi’s imperial character, a cocktail of attacks, insults, intemperate and highly incendiary expletives, against a judge of competent jurisdiction and the Judiciary as an institution.”

He said it was shameful that Umahi described Justice Ekwo’s judgment as “purchased,” and vowed not to obey it and even as he called on his supporters to disregard the judgment and laugh over the judgment as a useless judgment by a “hatchet man”.

“Although many well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians have called out Umahi to condemn his wild and incomprehensible incivility, yet, to us Ebonyians, we understand too well that imperial Umahi was only being himself.

“Have Nigerians suddenly forgotten Umahi’s many battles with the press in Ebonyi State? Just about a year ago, Umahi “banished for life from Ebonyi Government House”, a number of journalists – Peter Okutu, Chijoke Agwu and others – for writing stories he did not like.

“ In 2021, Umahi sent thugs to attack a sitting court in Abakaliki and chase away other judges from their court rooms, for delivering a judgment he considered unfavourable. It stands to reason that geographical distance is probably what is saving Justice Ekwo from Umahi’s physical assault and harm.

This is unacceptable and disgraceful, to say the very least.’ To Ebonyi people, he said “your joy and jubilation across the length and breadth of the state upon news that Umahi has been sacked came to me as no surprise. It is, indeed, a new dawn!

You have suffocated enough, and your freedom is near. I assure you that the party will deploy every legal means to actualise your freedom as symbolised by Justice Ekwo’s judgment..The days of indiscriminate arrests, kidnappings, disappearances and murder in secret detention facilities in Ebonyi State Government House, will soon be a thing of the past.’

He urged Ebonyi people to remain calm and peaceful, and go about their normal livelihoods, while civil servants are encouraged to remain vigilant. Security Agencies, the Police, DSS and NSCDC are urged to secure the state by protecting lives and property. This also includes government property and assets.

“Finally, on a personal note, I and my Deputy would like to thank our great party, the PDP, and our stakeholders from Ebonyi State, for the honour of submitting our names to INEC. We feel honoured, and assure the party and Ebonyians, that the task of redeeming and rescuing Ebonyi State from former Governor Dave Umahi’s brigandage and misrule, is a mission that must be quickly accomplished”,

he said. Meanwhile, Umahi and his Deputy on Thursday approached the high court that upheld their defections to the APC, praying the court to declare that its judgment of the 28th February 2022 on their defection to APC remains valid as a judgment in rem and as such should have precedence over any other contrary judgment.

In his ruling, Justice Henry Njoku granted the prayers sought by the duo and adjourned the matter to March 16 for a hearing on the motion on notice. Though the case may tarry as far as the Supreme Court, observers believe that the verdict and counter verdict have brought to contest the legality of elected officials’ retention of their offices after defecting from the party on whose platform they were elected

