Umahi dissolves executive council

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect. Secretary to the state government (SSG), Kenneth Ugbala, announced this after the council’s meeting at old Government House, Abakaliki, the state capital. He noted that the dissolution was in phases, pointing out that some key officers were not affected by the first phase of the dissolution. They include the SSG, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, Commissioner for Finance, Orlando Nweze and Commissioner for Information, Uchenna Orji.

Others are Commissioner for Border Peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha, SSA Investment, Chioma Nweze, Commissioner for Capital City, Onyekachi Nwebonyi. Commissioner for Road Infrastructure Concession, Nweze Kings, and his counterpart in charge of Works, Ogbonnaya Obasi as well as the SSA on Welfare and Religious Matters, Rev Fr Abraham Nwali.

The Special Assistants to the Governor, Office of the Deputy Governor, Capital City, Finance, Parks, Media and Medicals, are also to remain in their positions. Also, all the Personal Assistants to the governor retained their seats. Ugbala said the dissolution is to enable the government carry out an appraisal of their performances.

