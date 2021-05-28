Metro & Crime

Umahi dissolves State Executive Council

The Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi on Friday, May 28 carried dissolved the state’s Executive Council saying the dissolution was to appraise the performances of the MDAs.
Briefing journalist shortly after the Executive Council meeting, which held at the Executive Council Chamber’s Old Government House Abakaliki, the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Dr. Kenneth Ugballa said that the state said the dissolution was done in two phases.
Dr. Ugballa said that the dissolution was also aimed at checking the inbuilt of the agencies and equally strengthen the capacity of the Ministry, Departments and Agencies.
According to him, “the dissolution was done in two phases, the first phase was dissolved today while the second phase will be carried out when those that will go today will come back so that it will guild government in taking the action in line with the policy programmes of the government.
“Those that will remain till the second phase except the Governor, his Deputy, Barr Eric Igwe and the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Welfare and Religious Matters, Rev Fr Abraham Nwali who are not affected.”
He said that those who will remain till the second phase of the dissolution include, the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugballa, Commissioner for Justice, Commissioner for Finance and the Information Commissioner.
Others are, Commissioner for Internal Security, SSA Investment, Commissioner for Capital City and Urban Development, SA Deputy Governor’s Office, All the personal Assistants to the Governor, SA Road Maintenance, Commissioner for Infrastructure, Head of Service, Commissioner for Works and Transport.
Others are, SA Capital City, SA Finance and SA Parks and Acting Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development. SA Media and SSA Medicals to the Governor.
He said that out of 106 members of the state Executive Council members, 23 were retained while 83 were relieved of their appointments.

