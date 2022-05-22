Umahi eminently qualified to succeed Buhari, says NGE President, Isah

The President of Nigeria Guild of Editors, (NGE), Mr. Mustapha Isah, yesterday said that Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State was eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammad Buhari in 2023. He described Umahi as a performer, who had the ability to use the little available resources to him to achieve great things. Isah, who was in Ebonyi, alongside other members of NGE on a two-day working visit, spoke at Inyere flyover project site, in Edda, Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state. He commended Umahi for embarking on legacy projects that would impact on the socio-economic lives of the people, despite the meagre resources of the state. He warned Nigerians against repeating the mistakes made in the previous elections, in 2023, saying: “This is the time for us to ask the right questions for us to get it right in 2023. So, all of us, including the media, should play a critical role in asking questions to the aspirants and may be, later, the candidates. Otherwise, we are doomed.” Isah added: “All of us are here and we have seen what he has done and for a Governor to embark on these kind of projects, it’s not easy and we should give kudos to such a governor. I know what it takes to erect this type of bridge. I believe that when completed, it’s going to open up this place to more economic activities. “I understand that this road leads to Abia and Cross River states. We give kudos to the governor. We have seen other projects he has done. I think he is finishing strong. And this project costs about N3billion and it’s on direct labour, not through any contract. I’m sure if it were some other states, they would be quoting incredible figures. “If you say you will create one million jobs if elected president of Nigeria, how many jobs have you created in your state? This is the time for us to ask the right questions for us to get it right in 2023. So, all of us including the media should play a critical role in asking questions to the aspirants and may be, later, the candidates. Why I’m saying this is that currently, you see what is going on. May be, in 2015 and 2019, we didn’t ask these questions. “So, all of us should get it right this time around because we are passing through a lot and we have to play our part of ensuring that democracy benefits the people and all of us. If we make the wrong choices, all of us will suffer it but if we make the right choices, all of us will be happy for it.” Speaking on Umahi’s presidential ambition, Isah said: “You know, as Media, we are supposed to be neutral but in bringing out the facts, we allow the people to be the judge. As media, we put the facts before the people, so that they will make informed choices.” Adding further, he said: “We are going to report what we have seen in Ebonyi State. We are going to report what the governor has done here and based on that, the people will decide whether the man should replicate this at the centre. The governor is a performer. He is a man that can do something with the little available to him. He is eminently qualified to be the President of this country.” Our Correspondent reports that the Editors, who came from across the country to Ebonyi State, visited the Inyere bridge which is 39 span of 15metres each, King David Medical University Uhuru, Muhammadu Buhari International Airport project, among other projects executed by Governor Umahi’s administration.

