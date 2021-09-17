Top Stories

Umahi: Fani-Kayode is a liar, he played no role in my defection to APC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi has called former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, a liar, literally, for claiming that he was instrumental to the defection of three Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Fani-Kayode, a former chieftain of PDP formally joined the APC on Thurday and was presented to President Muhammadu Buhari at Aso Rock Villa.

The former minister claimed that he played a role in the defection of Umahi, Ben Ayade of Cross River State and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara to APC.

But Umahi said that was a lie from the pit of hell.

Speaking as a guest of ‘Channels TV Sunrise Daily’, Umahi said Fani-Kayode owes him an apology.

Barely hiding his anger, Umahi said, “For someone to come and say that a whole Chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum, that he was instrumental to my movement from PDP to APC is an insult on my person and with all due respect, he has to withdraw that statement.

“He remains my friend and a good one for that matter, but he played no role in my movement and I am sure he didn’t play any role in the movement of the rest of us.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Buhari: Cyber terrorists use internet to cause fear

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged stakeholders in the country to endeavour to use internet and cyberspace to the advancement of national security and economic progression.   The President made the call yesterday at the launch of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.   According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari […]
Top Stories

Black Box of crashed COAS aircraft recovered, investigation ongoing – AIB

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the crashed Beechcraft 350 aircraft that led to the deaths of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other officers, have been recovered. The Accident Investigation Bureau revealed this on Saturday. In a statement signed by the AIB’s General […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Ohanaeze decries arrest of Igbo youths by military

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma and Detuchukwu Mbalewe

Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has raised the alarm over alleged indiscriminate arrest of Igbo youths by the Nigerian military in Imo State. A statement issued to journalists in Enugu yesterday and signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, the apex Igbo body said it was uncivilised and cowardly for the military to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica