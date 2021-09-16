Umahi has made Ebonyi a reference point in governance –Orji

Barr. Uchenna Orji is Ebonyi State Commissioner for Information. In this interview with FELIX NWANERI, he speaks on issues of governance in the state and the security situation in the South-East geopolitical zone, among other issues

Governor David Umahi recently said that the people of the South-East are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari over what he described as mega projects his administration is doing in the zone. What are these projects and how has Ebonyi State benefited from the projects?

Ebonyi State is one of the greatest beneficiaries of President Buhari’s projects in the South- East. I tell you this because during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reign that lasted for 16 years, we had dearth of infrastructure, we had a very poor human capital index, we had a glorified village as a state. When the governor came on board on the platform of PDP in 2015, the government at the centre failed, collapsed and somersaulted. So, we were like an orphan because being in opposition is like being an orphan. The governor had to corporate with the government at the centre and that is the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government. I can tell you that we have as a state benefited immensely from all the programmes of the APC-led Federal Government – the Anchor Borrowers Programme, Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Social Investment Programme and other interventions. These interventions are given to other states but the fact is that it is given by the APC-led Federal Government of President Muhammadu Buhari. If you come to Ebonyi, you will see a state that has a network of roads that has made the state be like a global village. From anywhere you are, you can get to other parts of the state. That is courtesy of our dear governor under the APC government at the centre. Today, we are into mechanized agriculture. We participate in the presidential agricultural programmes and that is why we have a fertilizer blending plant that is 80 metric tons capacity per hour, the biggest in the South-East. We wouldn’t have been encouraged to have this without having to connect the state to the centre. Today, we have Africa’s biggest rice milling plant and this wouldn’t have been possible if not for the interventions in agriculture which encouraged us to go into rice processing. We are regarded as one of the three states with the largest producers of rice, and in the area of processing; we are leading in the whole federation. We have the kind of transformation that one would say is the highest in a record time, where we have our metropolis and satellite towns in our local government areas having numerous economic facilities. We have Africa’s biggest shopping mall. We have a light tunnel and about 14 flyovers that have made Ebonyi the next after Lagos and Abuja in terms of the highest number of flyovers. We wouldn’t have had all of these things if not for the cooperation that we have with the party at the centre. I’m sure you might have heard of the Second Niger Bridge; promises were made far before the current president came and they were never fulfilled. Under President Buhari, the Second Niger Bridge is ongoing. He started the project and he is very much determined towards completing it and you know the economic impact of the project. The International Airport in Enugu; that is the Akanu Ibiam International Airport was haphazardly rehabilitated under the past administration before the current administration of Mr. President. Of course, our own sons and daughters were given the contract and money was sunk to nothing. Under Mr. President, huge sums of money were injected to rehabilitate that airport; today we are better for it. If you look at the Enugu-Port Harcourt road, Enugu-Awka- Asaba road, you will see that there is high level overhaul of the road. That never happened under the PDP administration. So, we have a lot to show gratitude to Mr. President and we also believe that all of these agitation issues, especially, the issue of zoning of the presidency, we know that he also has a listening ear. The South-East as a matter of fairness and equity should have a shot at the presidency.

The continued sit-at-home declared by the Indigenous of Biafra (IPOB) is said to have caused the South-East billions of naira so far; what is the leadership of the zone doing to resolve the impact because the people cannot continue with that?

I agree with you and it must be noted by all and sundry, including the media that the time has come for us to now deal directly with developmental journalism. And that is helping the stakeholders to talk to our people to lay down their arms, emphasizing those things that would unite us and not those things that would divide us. What are the leaders of the South-East doing? They have been engaging all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, town union leaders, religious leaders, mar-ket men and women as well as our brothers and sisters who joined in this protestation that has gone wild or violent.

The take of the leaders is that we must talk to ourselves to play by the rules. And it is not all about the militarization of the zone but about getting to fortify the security architecture and engaging our brothers and sisters that war is nobody’s friend. The case of Afghanistan, the case of Rwanda that has been corrected now and many other cases such as Sudan and even Guinea, shows that war does not bring any good to any people. Again we cannot gain self-determination by killing our brothers and sisters. We can only get to the level of self-actualization by protesting in line with the confines of the law and peaceful engagement of leaders. Who are we killing? We are killing our brothers and sisters. By the way, the agitation of our forefathers, talking about Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu; he never killed our neighbours or our brothers and sisters. So, these are issues we must discuss with our people to lay down their arms. There is a colossal economic loss that we are experiencing and the more it goes further, this sit-at-home, the more our people will suffer, and God forbid that this continues unabated. I believe that the interventions, advocacies and sensitization processes by all stakeholders with no exception including captains of industries and our brothers abroad are very critical now because they don’t know how we are suffering. If all of us come together and say please lay down your arms, things will be alright and I mean it and I say it sincerely.

Recently, Ebonyi State received N6 billion from the Federal Government for ranching purposes but some people have expressed the fear that it will open up the state to Fulani herders. How true is this claim?

Those who hold that view are far from the truth. Our brother Shehu Garba, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, was misquoted and he came out and retracted all that was credited to him. He said it was a mistake and of course, my boss has also cleared the air on the issue. But for record purposes, the state government did not get any N6 billion for any ranching. Ebonyi State government is not doing any ranching because we have areas of our comparative advantage; agriculture and solid minerals.

The governor only had to seek for intervention in the area of solid minerals development for which the Federal Government had to schedule Ebonyi State to participate in the programme, which it said must be private-sector driven. So, the money that is mentioned is not given to the purse of Ebonyi State government, it is still with the Federal Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and is to be accessed by individuals or people in solid minerals.

Ebonyi State government did not get any N6 billion and it is not intending to do any ranching, and I can also tell you that we have no comparative advantage on ranching. So, that allegation is tantamount to complete fabrication, absolutely irresponsible without foundation and cleverly exploited by enemies of progress to paint Ebonyi State black. But this matter has long been buried and forgotten.

The September 1, takeoff of the anti-grazing law in Southern Nigeria as agreed by the Southern Governors’ Forum; has the law taken-off in Ebonyi State?

Even before the heightened conflicts or attacks and counterattacks between farmers and herders in some parts of the South-East, Governor Umahi had through the Ebonyi State House of Assembly come up with a law. That law restricted herders from coming to Ebonyi State by foot, passing through roads within Ebonyi State.

That law is aimed at confining herdsmen within a particular location as may be agreed by the people of the community that is their host. What Ebonyi State government did was to set up a committee to see to the implementation of that law. As chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum, the governor galvanized the meeting of the forum which was held in Owerri and the issue of open grazing was part of the issues that the leaders spoke against. And at the southern level, they also met and the issue of open grazing was also spoken against. And of course, in the international community, open grazing is no longer the best practice.

So, in Ebonyi State,we have already started implementing the law. What the government did was to further strengthen the anti-open grazing law that we already had before now to ensure that the reservations of the Southern Governors Forum are integrated into the laws of Ebonyi State. As I speak with you, we are very much determined towards ensuring strict compliance with the laws on anti-open grazing in Ebonyi State.

Where does Ebonyi State stand in the Value Added Tax (VAT) debate that seems to have pitched some states against the Federal Government?

In the area of VAT, it is still a legal battle and as a state, we believe in the rule of law, we believe in the principles of checks and balances, we also believe in the principles of constitutionalism. Constitutionalism means strict adherence to the provisions of the constitution. What we are waiting for is to see the outcome of the Supreme Court and I can tell you that whatever is the decision of the apex court, it is taken as a law and as law-abiding people, we will obey it. We are very mindful of the federating principle that is the principle that we have a Federal Government with its laws or acts of the National Assembly and we also have states with their laws. So, the judicial decision of the apex court will guide us accordingly. For now, we cannot speak further on a matter that is before a court of competent jurisdiction. So, that is where we are.

Talking about Ebonyi at 25, would you say that the state has been able to meet the expectations of its founding fathers?

The founding fathers of Ebonyi State had a 39- year struggle for the creation of the Ebonyi State. Exactly on October 1, 1996, a part from Abia State was carved out and a part from Enugu State was carved out by the proclamation of General Sanni Abacha. And we began to struggle despite the fact that we have a sense of self-actualization, we had a lot that we didn’t have in terms of infrastructure. Human capital development was very poor and we were neglected to the extent that we had inferiority complex; we were wearing it like a dress. I wouldn’t have spoken to you the way I’m speaking now if it was the time before 2015.

But under Governor Umahi; we never knew that God raised him. He came through a platform called ‘The Divine Mandate Platform’ and he became in the history of Ebonyi, the third civilian deputy governor and the third civilian governor. You can see that it is historic. He came at a time we had an economic recession in the world; he came at a time when the party he contested on its platform lost grip of the centre but the governor continued through the gift of God in him; he now had to make a difference. In a nutshell, Ebonyi State is now a reference point for good governance. It is shining light on good governance and economic development.

Today, we have a network of roads that has made Ebonyi a global village with the kind of road construction concept that no other governor has done. And that is road construction by concert pavement of eight inches with 50 years guarantee. Apart from this, Lagos and Abuja coming first in flyovers, the next is Ebonyi State. The poor Ebonyi State of yesterday is coming first after Abuja and Lagos in terms of flyovers.

The governor is using road construction to ensure the enhancement of agricultural development, to ensure attraction of economic investment and to ensure industrialization because that is where jobs would be created. The governor had to embark on the creation of economic facilities in order to engage our youths and women. Today, we have Africa’s biggest shopping mall. It is going to generate more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs, having 5,000 modern shops.

It is a wonder you need to appreciate. We call it a microcosm of the macrocosm. Also, we have what is going to be Africa’s centre of excellence for the treatment of cancer, heart diseases, blood problems and even other terminal diseases that normally take our people overseas and that is what the Nigerian University Commission (NUC) just accredited as Ebonyi State University of Medical Sciences, and which has been handed over to the Catholic Bishops Conference for ownership and management. That university is going to create not less than 15,000 jobs with auxiliary health-related businesses that will be going on.

So, I can tell you that all of these facilities in Ebonyi will attract more traffic of persons. We now have a kind of global village, whereby we have satellite towns and the metropolis and they are lit with street lights that work 12 hours nonstop.

These are facilities that will make life more meaningful and more comfortable. We have a lot of site attractions for the creative industry, wonderful water fountains and wonderful roundabouts. We also have done a lot to boost education. Under Governor Umahi, Ebonyi State has been delisted from the list of educationally less-privileged states. Under Governor Umahi, the NUC made an assessment on local government with the highest people that gained admission on yearly basis into universities and out of the 774 local government areas, do you know that it is a local government in Ebonyi State that is came first – Ivo Local Government Area.

These are issues in education the government has addressed. Our primary healthcare facilities, secondary healthcare facilities and tertiary healthcare facilities have been so transformed that they gave us a name. The World Bank made an assessment and said that Ebonyi State is above broad in maternal mortality index, when compared to other states. These are indications that we are doing our best. I can tell you that today, we are celebrating a state that has got all it takes to really be the leading economic hub of the South-East. That was the dream and aspiration of the governor of Ebonyi State that has come to fruition.

Like this: Like Loading...