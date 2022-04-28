Umahi has no hand in Catholic priest’s incarceration – Ebonyi govt

The Ebonyi State government yesterday said that Governor Dave Umahi has no hands in the arrest and detention of a Catholic Priest in the state, Rev. Fr. Timothy Ngwuta over the protracted war between the people of Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state that has claimed several lives with properties worth billions of naira destroyed.

Ngwuta was accused of promoting the war and has been in prison custody while efforts to secure his release by the Catholic Church in the state have continued to suffer setbacks. The Church Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Matthew Opoke, alleged that there was an Executive Order in the state, which barred anyone in the state from taking action on the Effium war. But, the state government through the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, said yesterday that Governor Umahi had no hands in Rev. Ngwuta’s incarceration.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to a series of social media posts and unguided printed conversations shared by different uninformed groups over the criminal charge faced by Rev. Fr. Timothy on his alleged complicity in aiding and abetting war and killings in Effium/Ezza Effium community in Ohaukwu Local Government Area.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...