Umahi: I’m defecting to APC to protest PDP’s injustice against S’East

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Tuesday said he was defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pretest alleged injustice by his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi also said he did not jump ship because PDP refused to give him their 2023 presidential ticket contrary to speculations.

The governor, who was speaking with journalists in his office at new Government House in Abakaliki, noted that he may retire from politics in 2023.

He explained that the South East had remained faithful to PDP, voted for her candidates yet had not been considered fairly in the nation’s polity.

“Since 1998, the South East people have supported PDP in all elections; at a time the five states in South East were all PDP. One of the founding members of PDP is from the area, His Excellency Dr. Alex Ekwueme; the late former Vice President. And so, it is absurd that since 1998 going to 2023 that the South East will never be considered to run for the presidency under the ticket of the PDP, is very absurd and this is my position and it will continue to be my position, it has nothing to do with me.”

He argued that if an Igbo man is President he would naturally be protective of all sections of the country moreso because the Igbo have stakes in all parts of Nigeria.

He said he was not promised any position but that he is driven by the call to change the cause of his people and Nigeria for good.

