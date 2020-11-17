News

Umahi: I’m defecting to APC to protest PDP’s injustice against S’East

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki Comment(0)

…says ‘I didn’t demand for PDP 2023 presidential ticket’

Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, Tuesday said he was defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC), to pretest alleged injustice by his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Umahi also said he did not  jump ship because PDP refused to give him their 2023 presidential ticket contrary to speculations.
The governor, who was speaking with journalists in his office at new Government House in Abakaliki, noted that he may  retire from politics in 2023.
He explained that the South East had remained faithful to PDP, voted for her candidates yet had not been considered fairly in the nation’s polity.
“Since 1998, the South East people have supported PDP in all elections; at a time the five states in South East were all PDP. One of the founding members of PDP is from the area, His Excellency Dr. Alex Ekwueme; the late former Vice President. And so, it is absurd that since 1998 going to 2023 that the South East will never be considered to run for the presidency under the ticket of the PDP, is very absurd and this is my position and it will continue to be my position, it has nothing to do with me.”
He argued  that if an Igbo man is President he would naturally be protective of all sections of the country moreso because the Igbo have stakes in all parts of Nigeria.
He said he was not promised any position but that he is driven by the call to change the cause of his people and Nigeria for good.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Niger Delta: Treat all regions equitably, UNDEDSS tells Buhari

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Foremost civil society coalition in the Niger Delta, the United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy (UNDEDSS), has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to start treating every zone of the country equitably or lose the moral right to demand full acquiescence to its leadership status.   This was as the group warned the Federal […]
News

Clark to Amaechi: Stop humiliating Jonathan

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Elder statesman and former Minister of Information, Chief Edwin Clark, has advised the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, to stop humiliating former President Goodluck Jonathan issues of the past go. Clark, who gave the advice yesterday, also urged the minister to put an end to animosities between him and some political leaders of the […]
News

COVID-19: JAMB lifts suspension on physical ‘Era’ services

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa AbujA

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has lifted the suspension on its Era services, and opened its offices nationwide to allow candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) prior to 2020, carry out certain required corrections of the processes in person.   Some of these Era services includes; printing of admission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: