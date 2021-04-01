Metro & Crime

Umahi imposes curfew on Ebonyi community over killings

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Governor Dave Umah yesterday declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Effium community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following persistent killings and shooting. The people Effium and Ezza Effium have been at war since February with many killed and properties burnt.

Umahi said the curfew was part of efforts to restore peace to the area. The governor, who gave the order through his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, while on an assessment visit to the community, announced that the military and police had been fully deployed to man all exit and entry points, including forests and bush parts, to enforce the order.

“Miscreants and hoodlums including cachineries who are hiding in the forest and bushes are advised to vacate the community immediately in their own interest as security agents have been directed to route them out. “Also, those who are in the habit of raising false alarms to distract and divert attention of security agents are by this announcement advised to desist from doing that as such person(s) will be tracked, arrested and prosecuted as one of those promoting the crisis,” Igwe said. He commended Umahi for ensuring the deployment of more security agents to the community to restore peace.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lion John Oriazowan is new Zonal 6a Chairperson

Posted on Author Reporter

  The immediate past President of Ikeja Metro Lions Club, Lion John Lucky Oriazowan is now the Zone 6a Chairperson and Membership Development Planners Chairperson of district 404b2 Nigeria, Lions Clubs International. In his speech the Zone Chairperson, who handed over office of the President to his successor few weeks back, said that he is […]
Metro & Crime

Go after cultists, traffic offenders, Odumosu orders Area Commanders, DPOs

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has given a marching order to Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the command to go after cultists and traffic offenders.   Odumosu also ordered the Area Commanders and the DPOs to arrest and prosecute those who drive or ride against the traffic.   The state […]
Metro & Crime

Two dead as trucks collide in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Two people were Friday confirmed dead when an articulate vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Ondo State. The accident in Akungba-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State. It was learnt that the accident, which occurred in front of the main entrance of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, was caused […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica