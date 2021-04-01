Umahi imposes curfew on Ebonyi community over killings

Governor Dave Umah yesterday declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Effium community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State following persistent killings and shooting. The people Effium and Ezza Effium have been at war since February with many killed and properties burnt.

Umahi said the curfew was part of efforts to restore peace to the area. The governor, who gave the order through his Deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, while on an assessment visit to the community, announced that the military and police had been fully deployed to man all exit and entry points, including forests and bush parts, to enforce the order.

“Miscreants and hoodlums including cachineries who are hiding in the forest and bushes are advised to vacate the community immediately in their own interest as security agents have been directed to route them out. “Also, those who are in the habit of raising false alarms to distract and divert attention of security agents are by this announcement advised to desist from doing that as such person(s) will be tracked, arrested and prosecuted as one of those promoting the crisis,” Igwe said. He commended Umahi for ensuring the deployment of more security agents to the community to restore peace.

