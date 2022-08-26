Umahi kicks as court nullifies LG poll

The Federal High Court in Abakaliki on Thursday nullified the July 30 Ebonyi State council election won by the All Progressives Congress (APC), prompting Governor David Umahi to describe the ruling as “bizarre” . The ruling party won all 13 local government areas. But some opposition party members rejected the results of the election conducted by the Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) and approached the court. The plaintiffs – Otu Collins and four others – claimed that the election was conducted in total violation of the Electoral Act 2022. Justice Fatun Riman agreed with them and declared the election null and void.

But Governor Umahi described the ruling as curious and bizarre. In a statement by his Media Aide, Cooks Oko, the governor urged the people to remain calm as the government was studying the ruling. He said: “It is on record that none of the grounds of the litigants included the nullification of the election but the court bizarrely came up with such an order. “The election, generally acknowledged as peaceful and orderly, produced our incoming leaders at the local government level having followed all laid-down procedures to the letter.

“Being law-abiding, the Governor enjoins all Ebonyians to go about their business peacefully while our lawyers study the judgment to determine the best way forward. “His belief in the judiciary as the bastion of justice and equity remains unshaken.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...