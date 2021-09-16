News

Umahi: No apologies describing Buhari as a good person, president

Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi yesterday said he had no apologies for describing President Muhammadu Buhari as a man with a good heart and father to him. Speaking while receiving the former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Borno State, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, at the Government House, Abakiliki, Umahi said he had no regret for his comment, notwithstanding the backlash from the public. Recall that Sheriff was in the state to consult with the governor over his ambition to run for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Umahi said: “When one person has a good heart and the rest of us do not and are not patriotic, no development can take place. “You can see that my executive council members meltedtheirheartsintomine, which made us have good hearts and achieve a lot.”

