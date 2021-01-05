Umahi orders arrest of persons circulating fake video

Herders: We’re not under attack in Ebonyi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday ordered the arrest of circulators of a video on social media that Fulani herdsmen were being attacked and chased out of the state. Umahi said at a news conference in Abakaliki, the state capital, that the video was faked. He ordered security agencies to investigate the source of the video and arrest the circulators.

There is a viral video currently in circulation on the social media alleging that some herdsmen were being attacked and chased out of their base in Ozibo village, Echiaba, Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state. The governor said the video had caused panic and tension.

“Security personnel must ensure that those behind the circulation of the video, which has caused panic across the country, are brought to book.

“We must increase our security surveillance at the grassroots level. I urge the security agencies to step up and arrest persons circulating the video on social media,” Umahi said. Myeitti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Ebonyi State chapter, said none of their members was being attacked or chased out of Ebonyi State contrary to a viral video.

The association described the video as falsehood and handiwork of mischief makers who were hell-bent on causing disharmony between herders and people of the state. Secretary of the association, Sani Inusa, at the briefing, said what happened on January 2 was that one of the herdsmen living in Ozibo village, Echi-aba in the state, Alhaji Adamu, informed the association of his intention to relocate to Taraba State with his family for a chieftaincy title that will make him to reside in his state. “We wish to inform the general public to disregard the audio and video currently circulating in the social media alleging that herdsmen were being attacked and chased out of Ebonyi State because it is untrue.

“We wish to enjoin security agents to fish out those behind the audio and video and prosecute them to serve as deterrent to others because we have been living in peace with the people of Ebonyi State and nobody should destroy this peace we have been enjoying,” he said.

The Ebonyi State Police Command had, on Sunday, issued a statement in which it described the viral video as a distorted and misleading video. Also speaking at the news conference, Mr Philip Maku, the state Commissioner of Police, assured the public of the Command’s readiness to protect lives and property.

“The general public should disregard the video in circulation, which is misleading and fake. Keep going about your normal business and support the security agencies and state government at ensuring that those behind the evil plot are fished out,” Maku admonished. Dr. Keneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government, said the distorted and misleading video was propagated by the enemies of Ebonyi.

“We cannot keep quiet on any issue that is trying to tarnish the image of our dear state or cause disorder. We have enjoyed maximum peace with our Fulani brothers. “The security chiefs are here and there is no incident of an attack on herders in the state; we therefore urge the general public to disregard the misleading video,” Igwe said

