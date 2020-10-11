Metro & Crime

Umahi orders investigation into couple’s murder inside farm  

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave  Umahi has ordered an investigation into the killing of a couple in a farm in Afikpo, Afikpo North  North Local Government Area of the state.

 

 

The couple,  Oko Onya and Ngozi Onya, who was heavily pregnant, had gone to their farm in Ugwuegu in the area on Thursday but did not return.

 

Their lifeless bodies were later discovered in the farm on Friday last week.

Ngozi allegedly suffered bruises in her private part ostensibly as a result of multiple penetrations (rape) by  her killers while her  husband was tied with rope on his neck, hands and legs.

The deceased were immediately buried on Friday night by their community.
The couple left three children behind – Godswill Oko Onya,11 years, who is in  primary 6; Favour Eleje Onya, 8 years, who is in primary 4, and Blesed Ogeri Onya, 4 years  who is nursery 3.

Governor Umahi, represented by the Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area, Obiageri Oko Enyim, who visited the couple’s family, expressed deep shock and sadness over the killing of the couple

A statement by the Public Relations Officer of the council, Sunny Nkama, quoted the chairman as describing the dastardly act as the height of man’s inhumanity to his fellow man.

