Umahi orders probe of ex-aide’s kidnap, torture

Abakaliki

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday ordered an investigation into the attack and kidnap of his former aide, Amos Ogbonnaya. Ogbonnaya, who was Coordinator of Anuagata Development Centre in Ohaozara Local Government Area, was kidnapped and tortured on Thursday last week by suspected political thugs.

He was kidnapped and tortured by suspected political thugs on his way back from a meeting in his Okposi Development Centre, Ohaozara Local Government Area. Ogbonnaya was freed the following day by his abductors and he was currently hospitalised at an undisclosed hospital following injuries he sustained while being held captive.

The two dominant parties in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been trading blame over Ogbonnaya’s kidnap and torture.

Umahi, who condemned the kidnap, ordered a full investigation into the incident. The governor gave the directives in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Francis Nwaze.

He said: “Having followed the trend of events including accusations and counter-accusations in some quarters, the Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, condemns the unsavoury situation in strong terms, knowing that such is unhealthy for collective democratic existence.

“To this end, the governor has directed the police and other security agencies to swing into action by unearthing all perpetrators of the dastardly act to enable them to face justice as he equally wishes Mr. Amos Ogbonna a quick recovery.” Umahi noted that he was committed to the security and safety of all citizens despite the political divide.

According to him, a threat to one’s safety is a threat to the safety of all. Meanwhile, the Special Assistant to the governor on Youth Mobilisation, Chief Mark Onu, yesterday said he didn’t threaten to attack Ogbonnaya, who is now a PDP chieftain and a critic of Umahi, as being speculated. Speaking with journalists in Abakaliki, Onu, who was once the coordinator of Okposi Development Centre, denied involvement in Ogbonnaya’s abduction and torture.

He said he only advised Ogbonnaya to join hands with the governor to develop the state rather than pulling the governor down through his destructive criticisms, contrary to the speculations that he threatened to attack him.

Onu acknowledged that he met with the victim in a hotel but that it was a peace meeting without any form of threat issued to him. He then wondered why he should be accused of masterminding Ogbonnaya’s kidnap and torture.

The youth leader condemned the news flying in the social media that he also masterminded the kidnap and murder of Elder Ihebunandu Okorie, who was also the former Coordinator of Okposi Development Centre.

He said: “There has been this attack by Amos against the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi. Because Amos is my brother and friend, I gave him a call so that we can meet and talk and we scheduled to meet at Palm Bay Hotel.

We met there and I was just advising him on the need to stop attacking the governor of the state through a platform of G64 which they said is a former coordinators’ forum. I told him that the governor is from Ohaozara and we are also from Ohaozara Local Government.

If the governor should be attacked, it shouldn’t be somebody from Ohaozara because it will look as if we are not organised. He told me that he is not happy and said some certain things against the governor.

“I didn’t threaten to attack him. Maybe he didn’t understand what I meant by advising him not to be attacking the governor, I was just advising him to stop attacking our governor. I didn’t say that the government will attack him or that the government is planning to attack him. It is not to my knowledge that the government will attack him or is planning to attack him.

What I was just telling him is to stop attacking the governor and it was advice not a threat of any kind.”

