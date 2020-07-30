Metro & Crime

Umahi: Police men’s killings won’t go unpunished

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, Thursday said the armed robbers that killed four policemen in that state and attacked a bullion van to cart away money in it, will not go unpunished.
Gunmen had trailed the van carrying money from Enugu to Ebonyi State and killed four policemen escorting the bullion van.
A stray bullet fired by the bandits killed a welder at Ezzamgbo junction axis of Abakaliki highway where the miscreants opened fire on the policemen.
The state government is currently constructing flyover on the junction to end traffic jam and accidents that have been occurring at the junction.
The construction work has, however, affected the free flow of vehicular movement which the robbers capitalised on to launch their assault when their vehicles slowed down there.
However, the driver of the bullion van refused to stop forcing the robbers to chase after it.
But on sighting a military checkpoint very close to the Permanent Site of the Ebonyi State University, they made a U-turn and escaped.
Umahi, who commiserated with the state police command over the killing of the policemen, said the robbers will not go unpunished.

