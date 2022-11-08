Umahi presents N139bn budget for 2023

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, presented the 2023 Appropriation Bill of N139, 398,280,640.00 to the House of Assembly. Tagged “Budget of Divine Mandate Consolidation and Continuity (C to C)”, Umahi said the revenue to finance the budget is expected to come from the federal allocation and other revenue heads. He noted that his administration will implement about 41.67 percent of the budget The governor said: “This budget is a transition budget which means that it will be implemented by this administration and the next. The current administration would implement 41.67% while the next would implement 58.33%”. “The budget estimate is a total of N139, 398,280,640.00.” Umahi noted that the budget consists of a Recurrent Expenditure of N58, 367,774,468.00, covering 41.87% of the total budget. He said N81, 030,506,172.00; covering 58.13% of the total budget estimate, is earmarked for capital expenditure. A breakdown shows that the personnel cost is N26, 894,384,468.00, covering 19.29% of the total budget. The overhead cost will gulp N31, 473,390,000.00, covering 22.58% of the total budget. Umahi noted that the 2023 budget proposal is 4.13% less than the 2022 original budget of N145bn He said the budget is aimed at addressing the challenges observed so far in the implementation of the 2022 original budget.
Related Articles
BREAKING NEWS: Joe Biden elected US President
The Cable News Network (CNN) has officially named former Vice President, Joseph R. Biden as the 46th President of the United States. According the US news network the Democratic Party candidate has surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to become the president by picking up 273. Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s deputy, beat Republican […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anti-graft: EFCC, ICPC recover over N1trn assets in 7 years – PACAC
…agency secured 3000 convictions …says ICPC brought 2000 firms into tax net The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has stated that the various anti-graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) have recovered assets worth over one trillion naira in the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
NPA consolidates growth of container vessel traffic at Onne Port
Withthesuccessfulberthing today of MV LADY JANE, a vessel with a length overall of 295 metres and a draft of 12 metres at the WACT Terminal in Onne Port Complex, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has again proven its readiness to consolidate on the growth of container vessel traffic in the eastern ports. The game-changing attributeof […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)