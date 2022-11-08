News Top Stories

Umahi presents N139bn budget for 2023

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya,  ABAKALIKI Comment(0)

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, presented the 2023 Appropriation Bill of N139, 398,280,640.00 to the House of Assembly. Tagged “Budget of Divine Mandate Consolidation and Continuity (C to C)”, Umahi said the revenue to finance the budget is expected to come from the federal allocation and other revenue heads. He noted that his administration will implement about 41.67 percent of the budget The governor said: “This budget is a transition budget which means that it will be implemented by this administration and the next. The current administration would implement 41.67% while the next would implement 58.33%”. “The budget estimate is a total of N139, 398,280,640.00.” Umahi noted that the budget consists of a Recurrent Expenditure of N58, 367,774,468.00, covering 41.87% of the total budget. He said N81, 030,506,172.00; covering 58.13% of the total budget estimate, is earmarked for capital expenditure. A breakdown shows that the personnel cost is N26, 894,384,468.00, covering 19.29% of the total budget. The overhead cost will gulp N31, 473,390,000.00, covering 22.58% of the total budget. Umahi noted that the 2023 budget proposal is 4.13% less than the 2022 original budget of N145bn He said the budget is aimed at addressing the challenges observed so far in the implementation of the 2022 original budget.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS: Joe Biden elected US President

Posted on Author Reporter

The Cable News Network (CNN) has officially named former Vice President, Joseph R. Biden as the 46th President of the United States. According the US news network the Democratic Party candidate has surpassed the 270 electoral votes needed to become the president by picking up 273. Biden, who served as Barack Obama’s deputy, beat Republican […]
News Top Stories

Anti-graft: EFCC, ICPC recover over N1trn assets in 7 years – PACAC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

…agency secured 3000 convictions …says ICPC brought 2000 firms into tax net   The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has stated that the various anti-graft agencies, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) have recovered assets worth over one trillion naira in the […]
News

NPA consolidates growth of container vessel traffic at Onne Port

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Withthesuccessfulberthing today of MV LADY JANE, a vessel with a length overall of 295 metres and a draft of 12 metres at the WACT Terminal in Onne Port Complex, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has again proven its readiness to consolidate on the growth of container vessel traffic in the eastern ports. The game-changing attributeof […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica