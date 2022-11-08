Umahi presents N139bn budget for 2023

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, yesterday, presented the 2023 Appropriation Bill of N139, 398,280,640.00 to the House of Assembly. Tagged “Budget of Divine Mandate Consolidation and Continuity (C to C)”, Umahi said the revenue to finance the budget is expected to come from the federal allocation and other revenue heads. He noted that his administration will implement about 41.67 percent of the budget The governor said: “This budget is a transition budget which means that it will be implemented by this administration and the next. The current administration would implement 41.67% while the next would implement 58.33%”. “The budget estimate is a total of N139, 398,280,640.00.” Umahi noted that the budget consists of a Recurrent Expenditure of N58, 367,774,468.00, covering 41.87% of the total budget. He said N81, 030,506,172.00; covering 58.13% of the total budget estimate, is earmarked for capital expenditure. A breakdown shows that the personnel cost is N26, 894,384,468.00, covering 19.29% of the total budget. The overhead cost will gulp N31, 473,390,000.00, covering 22.58% of the total budget. Umahi noted that the 2023 budget proposal is 4.13% less than the 2022 original budget of N145bn He said the budget is aimed at addressing the challenges observed so far in the implementation of the 2022 original budget.

