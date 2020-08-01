Umahi recovers from COVID-19

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. This was confirmed by the governor in a statement personally signed by him yesterday. He disclosed that his daughter and three of his close aides also tested negative for the virus. The governor thanked God for his recovery and the people of the state for their prayers and support. This comes four weeks after they were infected by COVID-19. On July 4, Umahi announced that he, his daughter and aides tested positive after carrying out the test. Although he said they were not showing any symptoms, he, however, said they went into isolation in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Like this: Like Loading...