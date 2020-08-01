Umahi recovers from COVID-19

The Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19. This was confirmed by the governor in a statement personally signed by him yesterday. He disclosed that his daughter and three of his close aides also tested negative for the virus. The governor thanked God for his recovery and the people of the state for their prayers and support. This comes four weeks after they were infected by COVID-19. On July 4, Umahi announced that he, his daughter and aides tested positive after carrying out the test. Although he said they were not showing any symptoms, he, however, said they went into isolation in line with protocols laid down by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
Related Articles
Biden to name running mate first week of August
U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday he would name his running mate in the first week of August, days before he formally accepts his party’s nomination at the Democratic National Convention. Biden’s search for a vice presidential candidate has drawn intense scrutiny, in part because he would be the oldest […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Over 30 persons missing as flood wreaks havoc in Abuja
The Gwagwalada Area Council in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was early Saturday thrown into anguish following flooding which wreaked havoc in many parts of the town, reportedly leaving over 30 persons missing and houses destroyed. The heavy downpour said to have started around 4am on Saturday brought down many houses and even swept […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Reps grill ICPC boss over purchase of used vehicles
The House of Representatives, yesterday, interrogated the chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, over alleged purchase of used vehicles by the commission. The interrogation took place when the House Committee engaged the chairman and his management team on the implementation of the 2019 budget with respect […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)