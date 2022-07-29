Umahi rejects RMAFC’s secretary job

The younger brother of Ebonyi State Governor, Austin Umahi, has rejected the appointment of Secretary of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) by President Muhammdu Buhari. Umahi was nominated for the appointment by his elder brother, Governor Dave Umahi, but Austin said the Secretary of RMAFC was for job seekers and retired civil servants, and therefore won’t take it. He said: “Let me deeply appreciate each and every one of you that sent his or her congratulatory message, as well as numerous calls for my appointment as the RMAFC Secretary. I am honestly humbled by this show of love, however, I regret to inform you that I declined the appointment because it is at best for job seekers or retired civil servant, or better still anyone who loves the job and secondly, I am convinced that at my age and work experience, it is not in doubt, that I know what I want in life
Related Articles
Igbo leaders meet in Lagos, condemn violence, destruction of assets
Some Igbo leaders yesterday met in Lagos and condemned widespread violence and destruction of public and private assets in the state under the guise of ENDSARS protest. Notable among the leaders were the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwoolu on Drainage Services; Mr Joe Igbokwe; Eze Uche Dimgba, state coordinator, Ndigbo in Lagos APC; Pastor […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
APC Convention: Discussions on consensus, selection ongoing – Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Chairman Sub-Committee on Protocols of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday assured that discussion on Consensus and selection of the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was ongoing. The governor gave the assurance at the National Headquarters of APC, where […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Bringing back moral values through schools
In the modern society, moral decadence has become a major concern to parents, teachers and the school authorities. However, a new initiative to checkmate it has begun. REGINA OTOKPA reports. The social media is a delight for children and youngsters, but it’s also home to both positive and negative trends that influence the behaviour […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)