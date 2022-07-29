Umahi rejects RMAFC’s secretary job

The younger brother of Ebonyi State Governor, Austin Umahi, has rejected the appointment of Secretary of the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) by President Muhammdu Buhari. Umahi was nominated for the appointment by his elder brother, Governor Dave Umahi, but Austin said the Secretary of RMAFC was for job seekers and retired civil servants, and therefore won’t take it. He said: “Let me deeply appreciate each and every one of you that sent his or her congratulatory message, as well as numerous calls for my appointment as the RMAFC Secretary. I am honestly humbled by this show of love, however, I regret to inform you that I declined the appointment because it is at best for job seekers or retired civil servant, or better still anyone who loves the job and secondly, I am convinced that at my age and work experience, it is not in doubt, that I know what I want in life

