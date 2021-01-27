Umahi releases food, cash to NURTW clash victims

Governor Dave Umahi yesterday directed immediate release of food items, clothing and cash to mothers and girls above 18 years and men above 60 years at Effium and Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The communities were ravaged by the communal crisis which stemmed from a clash between two leaders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW). Umahi also directed the enu meration of houses of all widows and fathers above 70 years old which were burnt for his immediate attention.

The governor appealed to all those who ran away from their communities to return as adequate security was already in place.

He also approved the construction of a permanent Army checkpoint at Effium community to protect the people.

Umahi noted that the government officials who were arrested would continue to be in detention through court order until normalcy returned.

He vowed that those involved in wasting the lives of the people would be charged for murder.

