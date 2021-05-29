Umahi sacks 1000  Aides

Ebonyi State Governor Chief Dave Umahi, Saturday dissolved all boards and commissions in the state.

Also sacked were management Committee members, liaison officers and local government advisory committee at all the 64 local government areas and 171 wards in the state.

Also affected by the sack are all the Executive Assistants, Technical Assistants and Senior Technical Assistants to the governor.

All put together, those sacked are over 1000. The governor sacked the aides during a live broadcast to the people of the state.

The sack comes barely 24 hours after the governor sacked 83 members of the state executive council.

He, however, noted that some statutory boards are not affected by the dissolution.

They include, Judiciary Service Commission, House of Assembly Service Commission, Civil Service Commission, Local Government Service Commission and Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC).

The governor said the sack became necessary because some of the appointees have sympathy for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which he defected from to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

