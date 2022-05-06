Umahi seeks FG’s takeover of Ebonyi varsity teaching hospital

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to take over the state governmentowned King David University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Uburu. Umahi made the appeal at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area during the inauguration of the hospital by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of his two-day official visit to the state. The governor said that the request became necessary because the scope of the hospital was beyond the management of any state. “I had earlier pleaded with the president to approve the takeover and he said that we should go and celebrate and we have been celebrating since then. “It is good that the president is inaugurating the edifice and I am tempted to call it a Federal Teaching Hospital,” he said.”

