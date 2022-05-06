News

Umahi seeks FG's takeover of Ebonyi varsity teaching hospital

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to take over the state governmentowned King David University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Uburu. Umahi made the appeal at Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area during the inauguration of the hospital by President Muhammadu Buhari as part of his two-day official visit to the state. The governor said that the request became necessary because the scope of the hospital was beyond the management of any state. “I had earlier pleaded with the president to approve the takeover and he said that we should go and celebrate and we have been celebrating since then. “It is good that the president is inaugurating the edifice and I am tempted to call it a Federal Teaching Hospital,” he said.”

 

News

Make Nigeria a better place for all, Osinbajo tells academics, professionals

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged academics and other professionals to participate actively in the task of making Nigeria a better place. In a statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, Osinbajo made the call yesterday when he received, on a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, a team of 13 professors who came to endorse […]
News

Speaker to commissioners-designate: Use your office to better state

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ngobere yesterday urged the 24 Commissioner designates screened and confirmed by the House of Assembly to use their good office for the betterment of the state and its people. He gave the advice after the screening of the Commissioner- nominees at the Hallowed […]
News

Our nation is in danger- Kaigama

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

 As the political scene in the country becomes more prominent ahead of the 2023 general elections, Arch Bishop, Abuja Catholic ArchDiocese, Ignatius Kaigama, has said the nation was in danger of yet another “political compromise” which he said has increased the suffering of the citizenry. In a Homily delivered on Sunday at St. Martin of […]

