News

Umahi suspends 5 perm secs for 6 months

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday suspended five permanent secretaries in the state civil service for six months over alleged lack of commitment to duties. Umahi made the disclosure, while swearing in 11 reappointed commissioners, several old and new Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine out of the 11 sworn-in commissioners retained their positions, while two were assigned new portfolios. The commissioners include: Chief Clement Nweke-housing and urban development, Mrs Ann Aligwe—human capital development, Mr Charlse Akpuenikayouth development and sports and Mrs Chinwe Okah—women affairs. Mrs Chioma Nweze was retained as commissioner for investment, Chief Emmanuel Uguru-lands and survey.

Mr Oluchukwu Ukie-Ezeali–project monitoring, Mrs Elizabeth Ogbaga-culture and tourism and Chief Ogodo-Ali Nome—agriculture and natural resources. Mr Eze Nwachukwu was assigned the commissioner for market and park development while Mr Joseph Ekuma- Nkama takes charge of inter-governmental affairs. Speaking at the event, the governor announced that the affected permanent secretaries who would be sent for retraining were those in charge of the ministries of health, education, communication, sports and solid minerals.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Coalition hails troops, says North-East closer to safety with killing of Lake Chad Boko Haram Governor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition Against Terrorism and Extremism (CATE) says the North-East region is closer to safety following the killing of high-ranking Boko Haram commander,  Amir Goni Maina.  Goni Maina was the acclaimed Governor of Lake Chad Tumbuns.  He perceived the area as his territory from where he ochestrated several deadly attacks.  The once-inviscible terror kingpin, however, met […]
News

Ayade’s defection not unexpected –C’River PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said the defection of Governor Ben Ayade from the party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), was not a surprise or unexpected. Former governor of the state, Senator Liyle Imoke, who led party leaders and members of National Assembly from the state to a […]
News

Why Sahara Reporters, Detractors Should Stop Hounding the Military

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At a time when one should logically take for granted that they would have become wiser and sober, considering that the wind they sowed is now being reaped as a whirlwind, detractors of Nigeria’s peace and stability, notably Sahara Reporters, are yet to learn any lesson. The world may be perplexed today as to the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica