Umahi suspends 5 perm secs for 6 months

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, yesterday suspended five permanent secretaries in the state civil service for six months over alleged lack of commitment to duties. Umahi made the disclosure, while swearing in 11 reappointed commissioners, several old and new Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that nine out of the 11 sworn-in commissioners retained their positions, while two were assigned new portfolios. The commissioners include: Chief Clement Nweke-housing and urban development, Mrs Ann Aligwe—human capital development, Mr Charlse Akpuenikayouth development and sports and Mrs Chinwe Okah—women affairs. Mrs Chioma Nweze was retained as commissioner for investment, Chief Emmanuel Uguru-lands and survey.

Mr Oluchukwu Ukie-Ezeali–project monitoring, Mrs Elizabeth Ogbaga-culture and tourism and Chief Ogodo-Ali Nome—agriculture and natural resources. Mr Eze Nwachukwu was assigned the commissioner for market and park development while Mr Joseph Ekuma- Nkama takes charge of inter-governmental affairs. Speaking at the event, the governor announced that the affected permanent secretaries who would be sent for retraining were those in charge of the ministries of health, education, communication, sports and solid minerals.

