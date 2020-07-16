News

Umahi suspends FADAMA3 Coordinator for alleged N145.2m fraud

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Ebonyi State governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday held 1st virtual state Executive council meeting in Abakaliki after testing positive for coronavirus and directed immediate suspension of Coordinator of FADAMA III in the state, Dr. Cletus Nwakpu, for alleged financial misappropriation Nwakpus’ suspension came following a report presented by the state Fiscal Responsibility Commission. Umahi directed Kenneth Ugbala, Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to take over the office in acting capacity.

The governor said the Fiscal Responsibility Commission report had allegedly indicted Nwakpu and ordered the state Head of Service, Dr. Chamberlain Nwele to suspend and discipline Nwakpu asacivilservantthroughcivil service rules. Allegations against the embattled FADAMA coordinatorare“ Dr. CletusNwakpu directed the opening of an account with the name of Ebonyi State FADAMA Production Cluster with Polaris Bank Plc., formerly called Sky Bank Plc.
and the project account has signatories and which money contributed by the farmers as captured in 2007 FADAMA Projects were deposited contrary to the financial regulation guiding the implementation of FADAMA project. “That Dr. Cletus Nwakpu did not release to the farmers the complete agricultural inputs which they paid for and has failed to refund the payment so made. “That Dr.

Cletus Nwakpu directed some parts of FADAMA office to collect about ninety million naira (N90,000,000) being for the beneficiary contribution levy made by the farmers in cash contrary to the requirement that every beneficiary contributes into individual farmers’ production group account.”

Our Reporters

