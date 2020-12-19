Umahi suspends large gathering in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday suspended large gathering in the state following the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Briefing journalists in his office at new Government Gouse, Abakaliki, Umahi directed step up of testing on the disease. He said: “I am directing that we should step up our testing. Before the end of January, we must have accomplished the Presidential taskforce target of 450 people tested in each 14 LGAs.” He reiterated that wearing of face masks while in public was very compulsory in the state

