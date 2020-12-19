Umahi suspends large gathering in Ebonyi

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday suspended large gathering in the state following the second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Briefing journalists in his office at new Government Gouse, Abakaliki, Umahi directed step up of testing on the disease. He said: “I am directing that we should step up our testing. Before the end of January, we must have accomplished the Presidential taskforce target of 450 people tested in each 14 LGAs.” He reiterated that wearing of face masks while in public was very compulsory in the state
Related Articles
Buhari: Nigeria needs corruption-free public sector
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, said his administration would not relent in its efforts to eradicate corruption in the country. He reiterated his position that if corruption is not eradicated, the menace would kill the country. He explained that Nigeria needs “a corruption-free public sector to achieve transformation”. Buhari spoke at the second National […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Aspirin can boost progression of advanced cancer
Scientists from the United States (US) and Australia, said initiating aspirin in older adults with advanced cancer could increase their risk of disease progression and early death. The study is published in the ‘Journal of the National Cancer Institute’. Compelling evidence from clinical trials that included predominantly middle-aged adults demonstrated that aspirin may reduce the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN! #EndSARS: Protesters disrupt Obasanjo’s Owu Day festival
Angry youths protesting against the activities of the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other Tactical Units of the Nigeria Police Saturday disrupted the celebration of Owu Day Festival in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. The youths stormed the venue of the annual festival, which had former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who is the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)