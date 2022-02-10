News

Umahi suspends SEMA secretary over expired relief materials

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, yesterday ordered the indefinite suspension of Pastor Ken Ozioma Eze as the Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA). In a statement signed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Kenneth Ugbala, Eze was suspended as a result of alleged negligence to duty which resulted in the expiration of relief materials under his custody.

He was, therefore, directed to hand over all the government property in his possession with immediate effect. “The indefinite suspension is as a result of negligence of duty which resulted in expiration of stored relief items meant for distribution to the public. “Consequently, Pastor Eze is directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the Commissioner for Human Capital Development and Monitoring before the close of work on Wednesday, February 9, 2022,” the statement said.

 

