Umahi suspends state, local govt Auditors General

Uchenna Inya, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, Tuesday suspended indefinitely the state’s Auditor General, Innocent Nweda with immediate effect.

Also suspended is the Auditor General for local government in the state, George Ukpai.

Secretary to the State Government, Kenneth Ugbala announced this in a statement issued in Abakaliki, the state capital.

The statement said their suspension was as a result of their failure to perform the duties of their offices.

The governor according to the statement accused the two officers of failure to prepare and produce the annual audited accounts of the state and local governments.

The statement said the governor further directed that Nweda should hand over to the next most senior officer in rank.

He also directed that one Dr U. A. Udu should take over as Acting Auditor General for local governments until further notice.

“All handover and takeover should be concluded before the close of work on Monday 13, July 2020,” the statement added.

