News Top Stories

Umahi Tells FG, ASUU: Show understanding, open varsities now

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday called on the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the FederalGovernmentto show some understanding in their negotiationsonthesix-month industrial action embarked upon by the lecturers and the N1.1trn demand they are demanding to end the strike.

Umahi said students have taken to social vices and are idling away, because of the lingering industrial action and urged ASUU and FG to understand each other and open the universities to enable the students return to school and save the education system from collapse. He noted that although the demands of ASUU were genuine, there was no way the country can borrow the sum of N1.1trn to meet the demands; there was need for the government to begin to address the demands little by little. The governor spoke in his office at Centenary City, Abakaliki the state capital, when he received a delegation of Board of Trustees of Nigeria Police Trust Fund led by Ben Akabueze.

He identified basic problems of the country as security, health, and education. Umahi said: “Let me say a little on education, which is in our public domain and which the ASUU strike is; I think that our education system is not being properly articulated. “University education is not for everybody and that is the truth. The basic education every country strives to attain is secondary school and vocational schools. These are the basic schools, and when you have these qualifications, you will be able to use it either to start up something or to be able to use it to be employed and while you are in employment you will be able to aspire to university education. “There is a need to review our educational system; it mustn’t be for everybody.

I am not ashamed that I have first degree and my deputy is a PhD holder, it doesn’t matter. It is what you bring on board. So, I cannot see how we cannot sit down with our ASUU leaders and iron out this problem about the ASUU strike. “I have read from the social media and newspapers how students got into trouble just by sitting at home or engaging in means of keeping themselves busy, instead of being in schools. There is no way the country Nigeria will go and borrow 1.1trillion to meet ASUU demand; it’s quite unreasonable. Are their demands genuine? Yes, but we can start little by little.

“There mustbecommitment on the side of both parties: that is, ASUU is not asking this to take to their houses so to say, they are asking it for our children to better the infrastructure, to better the lecturers and the students. Yes, but we can start with a fraction of that and then have a programme that will run on the platform of sincerity to address all the lots. “So, it is important for ASUU to show some understanding and for those who are negotiating on the side of government to also show some understanding. Let’s meet ourselves halfway and open the schools to save the fate of our children.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Electoral Act: PDP caucus seeks prosecution of NCC officers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the prosecution of top officials of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for claiming that the agency lacks the capacity to transmit elections results electronically. Leader of the caucus, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), made the call a statement released on Tuesday. He […]
News

Niger: ‘We’ve received over N28bn from FG under SIP in 5 years’

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Niger State government on Thursday said it has received over N28 billion from the Federal government for several of its Special intervention Programme (SIP) in the last five years. While addressing journalists on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council meeting at Government House, the state’s focal person, Barrister Amina Gwer explained that the Federal […]
News Top Stories

Senate to FG: Prioritize rehabilitation of Eastern Rail Corridor

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The Senate, yesterday, urged the Executive arm of government to prioritize the commencement of the rehabilitation and concession agreement for the Eastern Rail Corridor.   The Senate made this resolution while considering a motion on “urgent need to resuscitate and reactivate the rehabilitation and concession of the Eastern Rail Line Project.”   The motion was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica