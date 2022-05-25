News

Umahi to Delegates: I’ll replicate Ebonyi transformation as President

Governor of Ebonyi State and All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirant in the 2023 general election, Chief Dave Umahi, yesterday said he would replicate his performance in Ebonyi when elected the President of the country. He stated this in a message to APC delegates at a consultation meeting at the Imo State APC Secretariat, Owerri, the state capital. He noted that he was contesting the presidential election to offer the nation a purposeful and participatory leadership that will build on the National Development Plan and APC manifesto and generate innovative development footings that will engender economic prosperity, political stability and social harmony in the country.

He promised to run a participatory government and develope policy framework that will enhance the physical and social environment and tackle corruption and insecurity. He said: “It is with a deep sense of responsibility and humility that I in-form you of my intention to contest for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2023.

“This intention is informed by my burning desire to offer the nation a purposeful and participatory leadership that will build on the National Development Plan (NDP) and the Manifesto of the APC administration and to generate innovative development footings that will engender economic prosperity, political stability and social harmony in our country.”

 

Our Reporters

