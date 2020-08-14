Metro & Crime

Umahi to IGP: Remove Ebonyi from Zone 13

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Governor Dave Umahi yesterday urged the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mohammed Abubakar, to remove Ebonyi State from Zone 13 Headquarters of the Nigeria Police, in Anambra State. Umahi said the state could not belong to Zone 13 and should be allowed to be in Zone 9, Umuahia, Abia State where it was taken to after being in Zone 6, Calabar, Cross River State. The governor spoke in Abakaliki while inaugurating members of the state community policing committee. Fifty people were recruited from each of the 13 local government areas of the state. Each of them would be paid N30,000 monthly. Umahi added that the state was not ripe to be in Zone 13. According to him, he doesn’t know who smuggled Ebonyi to Zone 13 which “has bad roads, including insecurity”.

He said: “Ebonyi State has not reached the level of being in Zone 13. You must know your level to succeed in life. I moved our people from Calabar to Umuahia, I don’t know who smuggled us to Awka. I have told the IG that we cannot be in Awka. One, the roads, two, insecurity, three, there is so much money around that place and we don’t have money. Let us be in Umuahia and the road is straight forward. So, the best the IG will do for us is to allow us to be in Umuahia. We are in Umuahia and that is where we want to be.” Umahi urged the state Commissioner of Police to strengthen security in the state, saying “police are more active in the day than in the night”. He said: “I am still unimpressed by the security situation in Ebonyi State.

I want to see SARS (the Special Anti- Robbery Squad) in the night the same way I always see them in the day. “Armed robbers came to the International Market and negotiated with the Civil Defence people manning the gate. We captured them in our camera and the seat of that camera is at Akanu Ibiam International Conference Centre. We are working on it and when we finish, it is going to capture all our borders, capture very important locations. “I hope that the CP will quickly arraign the policemen in court and Civil Defence should do quick and dismiss them.” The governor, however, commended the IG for approving community policing in the country. In his remarks, IG, who was represented by DIG Celestine Okoye, Supervising DIG South-East Zone, described community policing as very simple.

He said: “Community policing is going to assist us very well so that we will be able to guard our communities. We have been inundated with lots of problems including civil problems which we are turning to criminal problems. Community policing will address some of these problems.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, others congratulate Oniru at 50

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu  and his deputy, Dr.  Obafemi Hamzat have joined millions of eminent Nigerians to congratulate the Oniru of Iruland, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal for attaining the age of 50.     The APC chieftain, who extolled the good virtues of […]
Metro & Crime

Mob lynches father of three mistaken for robber

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…victim’s family cries for justice An angry mob has beaten a 45-year-old carpenter, Mr. Olufalayi Obadare, to death at the Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. A witness said the father of three was killed about 5p.m., on Wednesday when some youths, who mistook him for a robber, descended on Obadare for roaming the streets […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19 death: Umahi seals off private hospital in Ebonyi

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief David Umahi has directed for the immediate sealing of the private hospital where the COVID-19 death occurred in the state.     The Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Francis Nweze made this known after an interactive chat between the governor and members of the Nigeria Center […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: