Umahi to Miyetti Allah: Ebonyi under tension over herdsmen killings

Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief Dave Umahi, has linked the rising tension in the state to herdsmen massacre in the area. The governor warned the leadership of Miyetti Allah over the activities of herdsmen.

 

Umahi said he has observed that all the herdsmen in the state have left the state because of the killings they perfected and should not return back now. There have been herdsmen killings in some parts of the state with many killed and houses burnt to ashes.

 

The governor, while briefing journalists after an enlarged Security Council meeting with all the Security Chiefs in attendance, said all the herdsmen in the state were privy to the killings and attacks and that was why they left the state on their own. He, therefore, called on the leadership of Miyetti Allah to beg the herdsmen not to come back to the state because of the rising tension over the attacks and killings.

 

 

He urged the people to demobilise any herdsmen coming into the state with AK-47 even as he directed local government chairmen to enforce the ban on open grazing in the state anytime ‘the healthy herdsmen return’.

 

The governor said: “On the issue of herdsmen, we want to place it on record that no herdsman is in Ebonyi State as at now.

 

 

We didn’t ask them to leave, they left on their own, meaning that they were privy to the attacks on Ebonyi State. I have been talking to the national leadership to please beg them that what is going on in the various states, no state governor has control over bandits and because of the killings of defenceless Ebonyi people and they have    all left the state.

 

“For their safety, they should please not return now, there is still very high tension in the state. You can see that our problems are not herdsmen, we are still killing ourselves; we are killing policemen, we are burning police stations, which means that the South East should know that our problem is not just herdsmen, that we are also problems to ourselves and we enjoin leaders to rise up to condemn this because it is a little monster that if it is not tamed, can consume all of us beyond the herdsmen menace.

 

“And so, we have sent messages to the leadership of Miyetti Allah, please Ebonyi state is under tension because of these killings and we will want them to still stay away until such a time that it will be safe for the traditional ones to come back.

 

“On the open grazing, there is no need of talking about that because there is no cow in Ebonyi State now, there are no herdsmen in Ebonyi State now. But the position of Ebonyi State government is that we have a law on open grazing and people of the state cannot continue to blame security agencies because the security agencies cannot be everywhere.

 

So, we are directing vigilantes to enforce the open grazing law of the state. At the national level, the governors have decided there should be no open grazing.

 

“The local government chairman should enforce the ban on open grazing anytime the healthy herdsmen return.”

