Umahi to warlords: Release abducted children within seven days

ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, yesterday gave abductors of some little children kidnapped at Izzi Clan of the state, seven days to release the children with a promise to grant them total amnesty.

The people of Enyibichiri Echi-Alike in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state and their neighbouring Enyigba, Abakaliki Local Government Area in the state had been at war over boundary matters with many lives lost.

The state government, however, resolved the crisis permanently last year by demarcating the disputed land, but there were renewed hostilities last two weeks with some little children including those breastfeeding were allegedly abducted by suspected warlords in which some lives were lost during the skirmishes.

Umahi, who was apparently angry over the abduction and renewed hostilities vowed to rescue and reunite the abducted children to their families at all costs.

The governor, in a statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, pleaded with the people of Izzi Clan to remain calm and prevent their children from taking laws into their hands, while promising them that within seven days the matter about the abduction of their children would be amicably resolved.

He said: “The governor is very hopeful that with the state government, religious leaders and good stakeholders of Ebonyi State, the children will be returned to the people of Izzi Clan without any harm.

The governor, therefore, pleads with abductors to kindly release the children to the state government within the next seven days from this 6th of June 2021 with a promise to grant them total amnesty.

“The government is not willing to release any of the leaders of Enyibichiri, who are in detention to underscore the value of the lives of those abducted. The governor believes that every life is sacred, and the lives of those abducted matter so much to the government.

“The government, therefore, warned the abductors of the consequences of not providing these children in the next seven days, as the government shall have no option other than to move into Enyibichiri to make a massive arrest to get back the children.”

